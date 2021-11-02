Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Update

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the September 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 27,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 246,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 58,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.21. 54,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,114. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.