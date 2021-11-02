VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of VSE in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for VSE’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sidoti began coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on VSE in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on VSE from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of VSEC opened at $55.89 on Monday. VSE has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $710.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VSE by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,069,000 after acquiring an additional 61,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VSE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of VSE by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 492,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 53,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

