Vulcan Materials (VMC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Vulcan Materials to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vulcan Materials to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.31. 14,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,666. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $131.36 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.07 and a 200 day moving average of $179.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

