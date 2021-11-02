Wajax (TSE:WJX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Wajax (TSE:WJX) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$26.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Wajax from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE:WJX traded up C$3.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.60. 330,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,535. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of C$13.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97. The stock has a market cap of C$615.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.64.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$446.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Wajax will post 2.4699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

