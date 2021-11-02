Wajax (TSE:WJX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Wajax (TSE:WJX) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$26.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Wajax from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
Shares of TSE:WJX traded up C$3.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.60. 330,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,535. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of C$13.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97. The stock has a market cap of C$615.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.64.
Wajax Company Profile
Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.
