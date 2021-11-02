Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Short Interest Down 21.4% in October

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 3,690,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 119,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

Shares of WRE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.55. 3,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

