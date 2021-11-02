Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.88.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $135.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.65 and a 200 day moving average of $124.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Waste Connections has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $136.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

