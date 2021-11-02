Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Receives “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on WCN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Shares of WCN opened at $135.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $136.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 239.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 236.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 62.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

