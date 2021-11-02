Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Watkin Jones stock opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 238.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 231.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02. The stock has a market cap of £607.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13. Watkin Jones has a 12 month low of GBX 132.20 ($1.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 255 ($3.33).
Watkin Jones Company Profile
