Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Watkin Jones stock opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 238.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 231.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02. The stock has a market cap of £607.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13. Watkin Jones has a 12 month low of GBX 132.20 ($1.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 255 ($3.33).

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

