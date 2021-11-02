Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to announce ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.26). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.92). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 215.47%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $19,652,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $17,297,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $4,764,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $3,330,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $2,598,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.85. 458,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,945. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $246.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

