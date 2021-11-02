Waves Enterprise (WEST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.25 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $20.25 million and $405,685.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000763 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00079132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00074641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00101962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,250.37 or 1.00044783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,594.16 or 0.07266701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

