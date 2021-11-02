WaykiChain (WICC) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $32.53 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.34 or 0.00220446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00093732 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WICC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.