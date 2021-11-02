WazirX (WRX) One Day Volume Tops $46.16 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002321 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $451.13 million and approximately $46.16 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00080892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00075974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00106707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,840.20 or 0.99414373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.77 or 0.07029190 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022821 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

