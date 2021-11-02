Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Issues Earnings Results

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Weatherford International stock traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 20,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $30.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.
Weatherford International Company Profile
Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.
