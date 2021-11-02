Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Issues Earnings Results

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Weatherford International stock traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 20,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $30.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Weatherford International stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

