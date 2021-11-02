WELL Price Hits $0.18 (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges. WELL has a total market cap of $25.26 million and approximately $36,109.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WELL has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00050490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.76 or 0.00217412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00093494 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

