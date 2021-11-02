Welltower (WELL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WELL opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 52-week low of $53.48 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day moving average is $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.