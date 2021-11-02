WePower (WPR) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One WePower coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WePower has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. WePower has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $40,909.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00050490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.76 or 0.00217412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00093494 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About WePower

WPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

