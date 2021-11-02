Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $56.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.23.

Western Digital stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Western Digital has a one year low of $36.59 and a one year high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average is $65.18.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

