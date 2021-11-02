Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $224.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.37.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

