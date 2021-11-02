Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous final dividend of $0.31.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

