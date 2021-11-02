Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS: SPGYF) in the last few weeks:
- 10/29/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.50 to C$10.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$9.25 to C$109.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:SPGYF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,690. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.63.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.2183 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.
