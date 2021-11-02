Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS: SPGYF) in the last few weeks:

10/29/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.50 to C$10.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$9.25 to C$109.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,690. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.63.

Get Whitecap Resources Inc alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.2183 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.