Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $137,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $500,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,786 shares of company stock worth $667,048. 51.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.93 million, a PE ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 1.22. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.