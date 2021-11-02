Wingstop’s (WING) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a hold rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.61.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $173.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.15. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 125.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,351.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 29,257 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 21.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,285,000 after buying an additional 48,230 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

