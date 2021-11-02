Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Short Interest Up 25.2% in October

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the September 30th total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several analysts recently commented on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Get Wipro alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth $1,774,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,569 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,137,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,843 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 13.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 37,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at about $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wipro stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $9.01. 57,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,605. Wipro has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.