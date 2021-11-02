Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) Plans GBX 1.36 Dividend

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of WTAN remained flat at $GBX 251 ($3.28) during trading hours on Tuesday. 788,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,380. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 246.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 242.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.70. Witan Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 189 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 253 ($3.31).

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

