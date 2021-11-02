Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) Plans GBX 1.36 Dividend

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of WTAN remained flat at $GBX 251 ($3.28) during trading hours on Tuesday. 788,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,380. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 246.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 242.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.70. Witan Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 189 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 253 ($3.31).
Witan Investment Trust Company Profile
