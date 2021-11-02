Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Woolworths stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Woolworths has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

