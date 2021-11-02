Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Woolworths stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Woolworths has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

