Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Decreased by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.96.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $288.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,600.30, a P/E/G ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.31. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $201.62 and a one year high of $292.61.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

