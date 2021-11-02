WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.69

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.69 and traded as high as C$21.83. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$21.77, with a volume of 1,468,606 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIR.U. TD Securities restated a “tender” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC lowered WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector peform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.81.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.14.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

