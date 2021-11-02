WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,461 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

WSFS opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSFS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $551,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

