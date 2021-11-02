WW International (WW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. WW International has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.100-$1.250 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.09 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect WW International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. WW International has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

WW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.22.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.