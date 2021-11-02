Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WH. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

NYSE WH traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.43. 4,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,091. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $86.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 422,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

