X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.21

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and traded as high as $38.88. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $38.85, with a volume of 1,226,820 shares trading hands.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 43,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 93,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 88,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,272,000.

