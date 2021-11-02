Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stake Raised by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,563.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,545 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,483 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 3.7% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.27.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.30. The company had a trading volume of 55,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,466. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $186.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.