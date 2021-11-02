Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $190.00 target price on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xilinx’s latest quarterly results reflect strength in broadcast, consumer, wired, wireless and industrial end markets. Strong performance across Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific was a tailwind. Moreover, growing demand for its 16-nanometer UltraScale+ family and Zynq platform are likely to remain major growth drivers. Moreover, ramp up in 5G rollout across multiple regions remains a positive. Strong momentum for the Vitis software development platform is a positive. Additionally, Solarflare acquisition would bring in incremental revenues in subsequent quarters. Shares have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year. However, an expected decline in Data Center Group sales hurt second-quarter revenues. The adverse impact of the COVID-19 and industry-wide supply chain challenges is likely to keep hurting its near-term financial results.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XLNX. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.27.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $185.39 on Friday. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $186.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.54 and a 200-day moving average of $142.12.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

