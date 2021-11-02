XPEL (XPEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. On average, analysts expect XPEL to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XPEL stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.96. 778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,021. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54 and a beta of 2.33. XPEL has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $103.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other XPEL news, Director John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $646,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,235,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,520,529.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $1,331,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 391,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,663,805. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XPEL stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 217.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of XPEL worth $13,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

