XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Short Interest Update

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of XPhyto Therapeutics stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. XPhyto Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $67.67 million and a PE ratio of -4.03.

Get XPhyto Therapeutics alerts:

XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. XPhyto Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,278.03% and a negative return on equity of 395.43%. Analysts expect that XPhyto Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.