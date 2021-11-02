Yamana Gold’s (YRI) SECTOR PERFORM Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 target price on Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CSFB reissued an outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cormark decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.09.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$4.89 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.82 and a one year high of C$7.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.59. The stock has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

