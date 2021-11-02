YENTEN Hits Market Cap of $98,831.90 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. YENTEN has a total market cap of $98,831.90 and $30.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,033.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,550.38 or 0.07218973 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.35 or 0.00317841 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $599.15 or 0.00950531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00086431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.06 or 0.00436370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.00 or 0.00264940 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005000 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

