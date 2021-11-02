YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in YETI were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in YETI by 186.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 109.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.65. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.26.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,908.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,926 shares of company stock valued at $4,965,226. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

