YOU COIN Hits One Day Volume of $558,238.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $558,238.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00050990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.84 or 0.00231765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00096553 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

