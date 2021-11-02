Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to post sales of $13.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.05 billion and the highest is $13.88 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $11.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year sales of $50.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.74 billion to $51.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $56.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.56 billion to $58.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.96. The stock had a trading volume of 249,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.32. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $155.23 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.