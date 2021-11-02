Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Financial Bancorp. reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

FFBC stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,150. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

