Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.23. Plains GP reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

PAGP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 214,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,139.00 and a beta of 2.20. Plains GP has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 376,767 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth about $670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Plains GP by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 354,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

