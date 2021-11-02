Zacks: Analysts Anticipate POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.30). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.90. 3,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,755. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.75. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

