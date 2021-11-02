Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to announce $18.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.50 million and the highest is $19.30 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $17.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $66.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $68.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $70.92 million, with estimates ranging from $70.20 million to $71.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,663. The firm has a market cap of $156.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $18.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 8.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.