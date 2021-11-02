Zacks: Analysts Expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 145.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.08. 105,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,714,556. The stock has a market cap of $160.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.06. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.34.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

