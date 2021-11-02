Zacks: Analysts Expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to Announce -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.69). BeyondSpring reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BeyondSpring.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYSI. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYSI traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,894. The firm has a market cap of $560.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.13. BeyondSpring has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

