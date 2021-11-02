Zacks: Analysts Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Analysts expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Genpact posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million.

G has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

G stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Genpact has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genpact by 449.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Genpact by 284.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.