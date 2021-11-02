Zacks: Analysts Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,176 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 14.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,673,434 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,618,000 after purchasing an additional 333,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $31.32. 299,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,740. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

