Zacks: Analysts Expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to report sales of $188.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.72 million. Kaman posted sales of $213.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year sales of $736.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $727.96 million to $745.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $774.71 million, with estimates ranging from $773.02 million to $776.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.03 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kaman by 99.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the second quarter valued at $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the second quarter valued at $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 25.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the first quarter valued at $186,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. Kaman has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.33.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

