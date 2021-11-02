Zacks: Analysts Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Earnings of $8.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will announce earnings per share of $8.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.27 and the lowest is $8.18. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings per share of $7.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $32.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.79 to $32.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $35.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.68 to $36.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,381.40.

NYSE:MTD traded up $14.11 on Friday, hitting $1,458.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,487.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,414.91. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,017.67 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,530.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,811 shares of company stock valued at $31,791,532 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

